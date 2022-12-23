JUST IN
Media mogul Bloomberg likely to buy Dow Jones or Washington Post: Report

Axios said Bloomberg would be interested in a potential acquisition of either companies, but Dow Jones would be a stronger target

Topics
Bloomberg | Michael Bloomberg | Dow Jones

Reuters 

Michael Bloomberg
Michael Bloomberg

Billionaire and media mogul, Michael Bloomberg, the owner of Bloomberg News, is interested in acquiring either Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones or the Washington Post, Axios reported on Friday.

Axios said Bloomberg would be interested in a potential acquisition of either companies, but Dow Jones would be a stronger target.

Dow Jones, owned by News Corp, publishes the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and MarketWatch.

Bloomberg wants to expand his media empire and sees Dow Jones as his ideal fit, but he would buy the Post if Jeff Bezos were interested in selling, Axios reported.

The Washington Post, Bloomberg, and Dow Jones did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 23:56 IST

