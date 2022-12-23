Media mogul Bloomberg likely to buy Dow Jones or Washington Post: Report

Billionaire and media mogul, Michael Bloomberg, the owner of News, is interested in acquiring either Wall Street Journal parent or the Washington Post, Axios reported on Friday.

Axios said would be interested in a potential acquisition of either companies, but would be a stronger target.



Dow Jones, owned by News Corp, publishes the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and MarketWatch.

wants to expand his media empire and sees as his ideal fit, but he would buy the Post if Jeff Bezos were interested in selling, Axios reported.

The Washington Post, Bloomberg, and Dow Jones did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

