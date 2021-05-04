Melinda Gates sees US govt donating coronavirus vaccine doses soon

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
Melinda Gates, co-founder of one of the world's largest private charitable foundations, expects the U.S. government will soon weigh up how much of its vaccine supply to donate bilaterally and through the global COVAX programme.
In her first remarks to be broadcast since she and her husband, Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, announced they would divorce after 27 years, Gates said governments were waking up to arguments that the global economy needs to be vaccinated to bring the pandemic under control.
"I think the U.S. government is looking at their supply of vaccine and deciding, okay how much should we do through COVAX, how much should we do bilaterally, so I think you're going to start to see some movement there," Gates said in an interview with the Financial Times recorded before the divorce announcement.
Wealthy nations did not need to vaccinate down to their teen populations before they started sharing doses with low-income countries, Gates said, and suggested governments should pick an age range, somewhere between 20 and 30, when they would start donating vaccines.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, and last year committed about $1.75 billion to COVID-19 relief.
The 56-year-old Texas-raised computer scientist, who met Bill Gates, 65, at a company dinner in New York, will continue to run the foundation with him.
Gates was cool on the idea of waiving intellectual property rights to help increase vaccine supply, saying it made more sense to incentivise pharmaceutical companies to carry out technology transfers.
"The piece that is not working today is the manufacturing," she said. "We don't have enough raw materials, we don't have enough manufacturing in the right places, so it is allowing the nations that have manufacturing in place to hoard their vaccines, so we got to fix that piece."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU