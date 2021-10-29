Meme-teoric: 'Shiba inu' tokens gain 87,000,000% in a year

Dogecoin, watch out! Meme-based cryptocurrency shiba inu soared more than 45 per cent over the last 24 hours, muscling its way into the top-10 largest digital tokens by market capitalisation. Shiba inu is a spinoff of dogecoin, itself born as a satire of a cryptocurrency frenzy in 2013, and has barely any practical use.
Yet, its price has rocketed around 190 per cent in the last seven days, according to CoinMarketCap, leapfrogging dogecoin to become the 8th most valuable cryptocurrency with a total value of $44 billion.
Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $1.2 trillion, was up a little over 4 per cent on Thursday, but below the record high it hit last week. Known as “shib” to a growing army of retail investors, Shiba inu coins are worth fraction of a cent. Its website calls it “a decentralised meme token that has evolved into a vibrant ecosystem”.
Driving the gains, analysts said, is the promise of quick gains — also a factor behind the broader explosion of cryptocurrencies during the Covid-19 pandemic. Others said crypto specialist market makers were trading large volumes of the token.
“People are always looking for ‘the next Bitcoin’,” said Mati Greenspan, founder of crypto analysis and advisory firm Quantum Economics. “Get rich quick is a very powerful motivator.”
Apart from shiba inu and dollar-pegged stablecoins, seven of the top-10 cryptocurrencies were trading lower on Thursday morning. The global crypto market cap declined 4 per cent, slipping below the $2.5-trillion-mark, as compared to the previous day. However, the total crypto market soared about 65 per cent to $187.64 billion.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU