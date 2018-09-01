Merck's experimental Ebola virus vaccine proves useful in outbreak

JUST IN
John Lauerman | Bloomberg 

Merck & Co.’s experimental Ebola virus vaccine is seeing wide use in the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has helped health workers gain acceptance in affected areas.

More than 96 percent of people offered the Merck vaccination take it, and some 4,600 doses have been administered, Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization’s assistant director-general for emergencies, said in an interview posted on the agency’s Facebook page. It’s also helped calm fears in Ebola-stricken communities, unlike many earlier outbreaks where health workers were viewed with suspicion, he said.

“This is really transforming the community’s attitude,” he said. “I think the terror that’s been associated with viral hemorrhagic fevers, and in particular with Ebola, will decrease.”
First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 22:00 IST

