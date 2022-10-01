Meta gets big on creator, plans to hold five creator days in India

If one wants to understand what an adrenaline rush means or what a supercharged environment means, then they need to see actor Ranveer Singh in action. That’s what Meta did to get its creator base in Mumbai pumping as, the US-based tech giants look at gearing up its short-video platform Reels for Meta.

Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, (Meta) signalled that videos (both short and long) will be the focus for the US tech giant and also said that creators will be a big focus.

“We will be hosting five creator days this year in . We are reaching out to more creators in a lot more cities. In the last one month we have been to Kochi, Coimbatore and Lucknow,” he said while addressing the creator day event in Mumbai. Close to 500 creators attended the creator event, the first of the five that the company intends to have in .

For Meta ramping up short-video is important because of the competition from players like Google’s YouTube Shorts, and home grown video platforms like Moj, ShareChat and Josh. It also is a shift in how commerce is getting shaped and how brands are also engaging with this segment of creators.

Mohan also addressed that when he said: “Creators will shape up how brands will be discovered and how people buy into products.”

Rather Meta now wants to take this creator base to Metaverse. Nicola Mendelsohn, VP, global business group, Meta said: “We want to take creators to build their business on to the Metaverse. We also want creators to monetize more and we want to bring NFTs to a wider audience.”