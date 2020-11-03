Mexico coroanvirus update: 3,763 more Covid cases, 205 deaths reported

-
ALSO READ
100% surge in coronavirus recovery rate in last 29 days: Health Ministry
Covid-19: 76% new cases, 86% fatality reported from 10 states in 24 hrs
Covid-19: Pune records highest single-day spike with 4,935 new cases
Brazil coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases in Brazil pass 5 million-mark
Australia reports nine Covid-related deaths, daily infection count drops
-
Mexico reported 3,763 new cases of COVID-19 with 205 additional fatalities over the past 24 hours, the health ministry reported on Monday.
The country has so far reported a total of 933,155 cases with 92,100 deaths, said the ministry.
Due to the pandemic, Mexico, the second-largest economy in Latin America after Brazil, is facing a historic economic decline of 9 percent for 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU