Mexico coroanvirus update: 3,763 more Covid cases, 205 deaths reported

Mexico reported 3,763 new cases of COVID-19 with 205 additional fatalities over the past 24 hours, the health ministry reported on Monday.

The country has so far reported a total of 933,155 cases with 92,100 deaths, said the ministry.

Due to the pandemic, Mexico, the second-largest economy in Latin America after Brazil, is facing a historic economic decline of 9 percent for 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 03 2020. 09:34 IST

