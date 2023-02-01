JUST IN
UK set for biggest strike in years as teachers, civil servants walk out
Jerome Powell likely to underscore US Fed's inflation fight far from over
Portuguese economy sees highest growth in 35 years with 6.7% rise in 2022
Thai economy continued to recover in December 2022: Bank of Thailand
Canada's real GDP grows 3.8% in 2022 on back of post-pandemic revival
Asia's factory activity contracts despite China easing Covid curbs
German unemployment rate climbs to 5.7% in January; over 2.62 mn jobless
Huawei may be 'entirely' cut off from American suppliers: Report
Euro zone economy unexpectedly grows in Q4 but weak 2023 looms
Britain only major industrialised country to see its economy shrink in 2023
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
UK set for biggest strike in years as teachers, civil servants walk out
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mexico's economy logs 3% growth in 2022 with push from 3 sectors: Report

The Mexican economy expanded by 3 per cent in 2022, thanks to its three major productive sectors, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography said in a preliminary report

Topics
Mexico | Economic recovery | GDP

IANS  |  Mexico City 

job prospect, jobs, economy
Photo: Bloomberg

The Mexican economy expanded by 3 per cent in 2022, thanks to its three major productive sectors, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography said in a preliminary report.

The figure represented a deceleration compared to the 4.7 per cent growth in 2021, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

By sector, industrial activity grew by 3.2 per cent in 2022, followed by 3 per cent in the agricultural sector, and 2.7 per cent in the service sector which has the highest GDP contribution, according to the statistics agency.

In a separate report, Alfredo Coutino, head of Latin America economic research at Moody's Analytics, said Mexico continued to benefit from exports to the US market, as well as income from tourism and remittances, which reached an all-time high last year.

However, the outlook for 2023 faces significant issues such as an economic slowdown in the US, which is expected to reduce demand for Mexican exports, he added.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mexico

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 12:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.