Mexico's imports from Russia increase by 20% in first half of 2022

-
ALSO READ
India needs 150,000 tonnes of natural rubber by 2025-26: Rubber Board chief
Russian oil firm shuffles Venezuela assets as sanctions bite: Report
India approaching US over ONGC Videsh taking Venezuelan oil cargoes: CEO
Tata steel to grow organically, new acquisitions unlikely this decade: MD
Inflation, labour shortages to delay recovery in business travel spending
-
Mexico imported goods from Russia worth USD 1.193 billion in January-June of this year, according to the latest figures from the Bank of Mexico.
In June, the volume of imports from Russia exceeded USD 275 million, which is the second highest figure in Mexico's history (the country purchased more from Russia only in May 2021: USD 283 .9 million).
In the first half of 2022, Mexico's volume of imports from Russia amounted to USD 1.193 billion, according to the Bank of Mexico. This is 20.85 per cent more than last year's figure (USD 987.6 million).
Russia is the main international supplier of fertilizers to Mexico with a share of about a quarter of all imports of nitrogen and mixed nitrogen, phosphorus and potash fertilizers. Other important imports from Russia include rolled steel, aluminium and synthetic rubber.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU