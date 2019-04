Microsoft Corp. gained 5.2 percent in pre-market trading in New York Thursday after its third-quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates, putting it on track to top $1 trillion in market value for the first time and beating tech peers Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. to the key level.

While all three companies have held the title of largest US stock at some point in 2019, Apple is the only one to have spent much time above the $1 trillion valuation. However, it hasn’t done so since November, when concerns over iPhone demand and other issues started a decline from which it has yet to recover. Apple will get its chance to rejoin the 13-digit club when it releases earnings on Tuesday.