Microsoft shares up by 3.5% after earnings topped analysts' projections

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep148: Basmati rice, Bollywood earnings, Q4 earnings, fracking
TMS Ep148: Basmati rice, Bollywood earnings, Q4 earnings, fracking
Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 5,686 cr; revenue up 23%
Infosys Q4 net rises 12% YoY; projects revenue growth of 13-15% in FY22-23
Big YouTube miss yanks down Alphabet earnings and revenue
-
Microsoft reported quarterly sales and earnings that topped analysts’ projections, fuelled by robust growth in cloud-services demand. Shares were up 3.5 per cent in premarket trading. Revenue in the third quarter, which ended March 31, rose 18 per cent to $49.4 billion, the software maker said Tuesday in a statement. Net income rose to $16.7 billion, or $2.22 a share. That compared with average analyst projections for $49 billion in sales and $2.19 a share in earnings, according to a Bloomberg survey.
Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella has built up the company’s two main cloud businesses, Azure and internet-based versions of Office, into steady growth engines that help insulate Microsoft from supply-chain weakness that hurt the availability of PCs and Xbox consoles. Azure — behind only Amazon.com in the market for cloud infrastructure services, computing power and storage delivered via the internet — posted 46 per cent growth, matching the rate in the second quarter and meeting estimates.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU