Microsoft to allow more employees at its headquarters from March 29

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would start allowing more employees to work from its headquarters in Redmond, Washington and nearby campuses from March 29.
Employees working at Redmond sites or nearby campuses have the choice to return to those facilities, continue working remotely or shift to a hybrid model, the company said in a blog post.
Many companies, including Twitter Inc and Salesforce.com Inc, have started opting for hybrid or permanent remote-working models after the COVID-19 pandemic forced firms to adopt to working from home.
Microsoft said in October it would allow most of its more than 160,000 employees to clock in up to half their weekly working hours remotely, providing greater flexibility even after offices start reopening.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
