Mike Pence limits social contact after press secy tests Covid-19 positive

US Vice President has been distancing himself from others after his press secretary tested positive for

According to Devin O'Malley, the vice president's spokesman, Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit. He further added, "the vice president is not in quarantine and has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow."

Another official said that the Vice President's schedule will probably be on the lighter side for the next few days but he is not doing a full self-isolation.

The infected official named Katie Miller had been in recent contact with Pence but not with President Donald Trump and had tested negative a day earlier. She is, however, married to a top Trump adviser. Recently, Miller tweeted saying that she was doing well and looked forward to getting back to work.





Pence, who leads the White House Task Force, is the latest and highest-ranking member of the administration to take restrictive measures to avoid social contact.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the White House task force, placed himself in quarantine over the weekend, along with Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Stephen Hahn.

However, Fauci's institute said that he has tested negative for Covid-19 and will continue to be tested regularly. It added that he is considered at relatively low risk based on the degree of his exposure and that he would be taking appropriate precautions" to mitigate the risk to personal contacts while still carrying out his duties.

Donald Trump has, however, resisted wearing a mask, and in a meeting with the nation's top military leaders Saturday evening, he did not wear a mask during the brief portion that reporters were allowed to view. The generals around Trump also did not wear a mask, but participants did sit a few feet away from each other.