Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, damaging residential buildings close to the city centre, as World leaders who currently at a meeting of the G20 in Indonesia have condemned the war on .

A senior Ukrainian official, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, described the situation as “critical” and urged Ukrainians to cut back on their power usage and “hang in there.” Power provider DTEK announced emergency blackouts in the capital and authorities announced similar steps elsewhere, too.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities have found a body in one of the residential buildings struck there.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the G20 summit said: “I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped.” He outlined a number of strategies, including ensuring nuclear and food safety, the ending of hostilities, and a prevention of escalation.

Addressing his comments to the “dear G19” — snubbing to Russia — Zelenskyy warned against making weaker than it was before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion in February.

He called for an conference to “cement key element of the postwar security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space.”

Later in the day, Mr Lavrov gave a news conference to Russian media, where he blamed for hampering settlement with Russia.

He accused Ukraine of “categorically refusing negotiations and putting forward conditions that are obviously unrealistic”.

When asked about whether he had secured support from any countries at the G20 summit, he said “no one except the West and its closest satellites has joined anti-Russian sanctions”.

