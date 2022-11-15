JUST IN
Palestinian kills 3 Israelis, wounds 3 in West Bank stabbing
King Charles III gives sister Anne, brother Edward deputy roles
UN human rights ooffice urges Iran to free detained peaceful protesters
What happened during the Cold War between the US and the Soviet Union
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from UK
World population hits 8 billion, grows 1 billion in just 12 years
Covid-19 lockdowns spark violent protests in China's Guangzhou City
Rapidly mobilise massive financing for clean energy alternatives: IEA
Pak-Afghan border shut for 2nd day as unprovoked firing escalates tension
India to produce 50% energy from renewables by 2030: Modi at G20 meet
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
PM Narendra Modi meets WHO chief, IMF head during G20 summit at Bali
Shops in Iran, including Tehran's Grand Bazaar, close over protests
Business Standard

Missiles hit Kyiv after Zelenskyy lays conditions for peace at G20

Power provider DTEK announced emergency blackouts in the capital and authorities announced similar steps elsewhere, too

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine | Kiev Ukraine

Reuters 

Ukraine, Russia Ukraine conflict
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities have found a body in one of the residential buildings struck there (Photo: Bloomberg)

Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, damaging residential buildings close to the city centre, as World leaders who currently at a meeting of the G20 in Indonesia have condemned the war on Ukraine.

A senior Ukrainian official, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, described the situation as “critical” and urged Ukrainians to cut back on their power usage and “hang in there.” Power provider DTEK announced emergency blackouts in the capital and authorities announced similar steps elsewhere, too.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities have found a body in one of the residential buildings struck there.

A senior Ukrainian official, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, described the situation as “critical” and urged Ukrainians to cut back on their power usage and “hang in there.” Power provider DTEK announced emergency blackouts in the capital and authorities announced similar steps elsewhere, too.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the G20 summit said: “I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped.” He outlined a number of strategies, including ensuring nuclear and food safety, the ending of hostilities, and a prevention of escalation.

Addressing his comments to the “dear G19” — snubbing to Russia — Zelenskyy warned against making Ukraine weaker than it was before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion in February.

He called for an international conference to “cement key element of the postwar security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space.”

Later in the day, Mr Lavrov gave a news conference to Russian media, where he blamed Ukraine for hampering settlement with Russia.

He accused Ukraine of “categorically refusing negotiations and putting forward conditions that are obviously unrealistic”.

When asked about whether he had secured support from any countries at the G20 summit, he said “no one except the West and its closest satellites has joined anti-Russian sanctions”.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.