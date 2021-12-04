Mob in Pakistan lynches Sri Lankan man over 'blasphemy' allegations

-
A top Sri Lankan executive of a garment unit was dragged out of the factory and lynched, and his body burnt by supporters of a hardline Islamist party which attacked the facility in Pakistan's Punjab province over blasphemy allegations on Friday.
Priyantha Kumara, in his 40s, was working as the general manager of the garment factory in Sialkot district, said a police offincer. “Kumara allegedly tore a poster of the hardline Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in which Quranic verses were inscribed and threw it in the dustbin,” he said.
