Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine won't to be ready before US elections: Report

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump 'playing down' Covid-19 in US is almost criminal: Biden
Democratic convention kicks off with call to unite America and defeat Trump
US Presidential elections 2020: Biden says he would represent all Americans
Biden, Harris shred Trump's record in 1st joint appearance as running mates
President Trump panicked in the face of coronavirus, says Joe Biden
-
Moderna Inc will not be ready to apply for emergency authorization for its potential Covid-19 vaccine before the U.S. presidential election in November, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing the company's chief executive officer.
Stephane Bancel told FT that he did not expect to have full approval to distribute the drug to all sections of the U.S. population until next spring.
Moderna did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
Moderna will not be ready to seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration before Nov. 25 at the earliest, the report said, citing Bancel.
The company's experimental vaccine is among the leaders in the race to develop a safe and effective vaccine to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidate is currently being tested in a large decisive trial.
The race to come up with a vaccine has become a divisive issue for the U.S. presidential election and was of significant importance in the presidential debate on Tuesday between U.S. President Donald Trump and contender Joe Biden.
Bancel earlier this month had said he expects the company to file for an Emergency Use Authorization in 2020, which could occur in November or even as early as October depending on interim analysis.
Results from an early safety study of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate in older adults on Tuesday showed that it produced virus-neutralizing antibodies at levels similar to those seen in younger adults.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU