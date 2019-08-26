Modi at G7 session highlights India's efforts to remove single-use plastic

Prime Minister on Monday highlighted India’s large scale efforts towards eliminating single use plastic, conserving water, harnessing solar energy and, protecting flora and fauna for a sustainable future in his address to a G7 session on environment.

