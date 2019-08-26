Modi at G7 session highlights India's efforts to remove single-use plastic

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India’s large scale efforts towards eliminating single use plastic, conserving water, harnessing solar energy and, protecting flora and fauna for a sustainable future in his address to a G7 session on environment.
Modi is attending the G7 Summit on special invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. Modi said he addressed the session where he highlighted India’s large scale efforts towards eliminating single use plastic, conserving water, harnessing solar energy and, protecting flora and fauna for a sustainable future.
