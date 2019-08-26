JUST IN
Modi at G7 session highlights India's efforts to remove single-use plastic

Modi is attending the G7 Summit on special invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted India’s large scale efforts towards eliminating single use plastic, conserving water, harnessing solar energy and, protecting flora and fauna for a sustainable future in his address to a G7 session on environment.

