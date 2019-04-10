JUST IN
Britain's economy risks a serious shock if UK leaves EU without deal: IMF
Business Standard

More than 100 dismissed in Airbus compliance crackdown, says report

It conducts a wide-ranging internal crackdown and deals with outside fraud probes

Reuters 

Airbus A320neo
Representative Image

Airbus dismissed more than 100 people and issued more than 300 warnings for ethics or compliance reasons in 2018, two people familiar with the company data said, as it conducts a wide-ranging internal crackdown and deals with outside fraud probes.
First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 00:26 IST

