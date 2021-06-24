Morgan Stanley plans to bar unvaccinated staff from New York offices

-
Morgan Stanley plans to bar employees who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 from entering its offices in the New York area, as a growing number of major Wall Street firms delay the return of staff who aren’t protected against the deadly virus.
The policy, outlined in an internal memo, is one of the most restrictive issued by a major US bank so far. The firm said the goal is to help create a normal office environment, without a need for face masks and physical distancing.
Just last week, CEO James Gorman fired off a warning shot to employees still uncertain about wanting to return to its buildings. “If you can go to a restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office and we want you in the office,” he said at a conference.
Gorman estimated that more than 90 per cent of employees back in the offices were already vaccinated and said he expects that number to inch closer to 100 per cent. The bank hasn’t mandated a full return, as at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., but Gorman said if the offices weren’t filled up by Labor Day in September, “then we’ll have a different kind of conversation.”
