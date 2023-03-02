JUST IN
Business Standard

Moscow opens the 70-km Big Circle Line, longest subway in the world

Moscow has opened the 70-km Big Circle Line (BCL), the longest subway line in the world.

Topics
Moscow | Russia | infrastructure projects

IANS  |  Moscow 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Moscow has opened the 70-km Big Circle Line (BCL), the longest subway line in the world.

The metro line was constructed from 2011 to 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

The first section of the BCL opened in 2018, and another 20-km section, which is the longest in the history of the capital's metro, was launched in December 2021.

The BCL has 31 stations, with 24 of those providing 47 interchanges to existing and future stations of the capital's metro.

Maksim Liksutov, deputy mayor of Moscow for transport, said that the BCL will serve as an impetus to the capital's development for decades to come, adding that it would help decrease the traffic flow on the city's highways by up to 15 per cent, and would decongest metro lines by up to 25 per cent.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 11:32 IST

