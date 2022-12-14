JUST IN
US Senator Grassley opposes Garcetti's nomination as envoy to India
Business Standard

Multiple explosions reported in central district of Ukraine's Kyiv: Mayor

The mayor of Kyiv is reporting multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, the first such time in weeks during Russia's ongoing war against the country

Kiev Ukraine | Ukraine | Russia Ukraine Conflict

AP  |  Kyiv 

Ukraine, Russia Ukraine conflict
Photo: Bloomberg

The mayor of Kyiv is reporting multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, the first such time in weeks during Russia's ongoing war against the country.

Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that there were explosions in a central district of the capital that is home to many government agencies and buildings. He said municipal teams were in place and more details were expected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 12:18 IST

`
