Multiple explosions reported in central district of Ukraine's Kyiv: Mayor

The mayor of Kyiv is reporting multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, the first such time in weeks during Russia's ongoing war against the country.
Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that there were explosions in a central district of the capital that is home to many government agencies and buildings. He said municipal teams were in place and more details were expected.
First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 12:18 IST
