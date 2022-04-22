Musk confirms $46.5 bn lined up, considers tender offer for Twitter

-
ALSO READ
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Tesla CEO Elon Musk secures $46.5 bn in funding to buy Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock
-
Elon Musk said Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions are providing about $25.5 billion in debt financing for his bid to buy Twitter as he looks to pile pressure on the company to engage with his offer.
To finance the purchase, “entities related” to Musk have received letters committing to provide funding of about $46.5 billion, according to a securities filing on Thursday. But almost half of that — $21 billion — comes from the billionaire’s own pocket through equity financing, and there were no details on where Musk is getting the money.
It’s unclear whether Musk, who heads Tesla and SpaceEx, would consider selling part of his stake in one of his prized companies to acquire Twitter. Musk currently has about $3 billion in cash or other somewhat liquid assets after spending $2.6 billion buying a 9.1 per cent stake in Twitter in recent months, according to calculations.
Musk said he’s considering the tender offer because he hasn’t heard back from Twitter on his bid, announced last week, to buy the company for $54.20 a share. He’s seeking to negotiate a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Twitter and is prepared to begin such negotiations immediately, according to the filing on Thursday.
A tender offer often comes with a requirement that a certain percentage of shareholders — often 50 per cent — give up their shares for sale in order for the proposal to succeed. Twitter has some large institutional investors that own big stakes. Musk’s offer would have a chance of succeeding if he could persuade enough of them to get behind it.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU