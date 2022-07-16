Musk demands months for trial prep in Twitter suit after withdrawal: Report

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk says new Tesla plants are 'money furnaces' losing billions
As Elon Musk's $44-bn buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul
Elon Musk's untaxed wealth is helping finance his Twitter buyout
Tesla loses $126 bn in a day amid Musk's Twitter funding concerns
As Elon Musk-Twitter braces for legal fight, here's what happens next
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk fired back Friday at Twitter's lawsuit seeking to force him to complete his USD 44 billion acquisition of the platform, according to multiple news reports.
In a filing with the Delaware Court of Chancery, Musk's lawyers accused Twitter of withholding information about fake accounts a longtime preoccupation for Musk and of creating delays, providing evasive responses and putting up technical obstacles. The filing also disputed Twitter's request for an expedited trial, claiming that it would take months to obtain information from Twitter and to depose numerous witnesses on the subject of fake accounts.
Back in April, Musk pledged to pay USD 54.20 a share for Twitter, which agreed to those terms after reversing its initial opposition to the deal. But the two sides have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said a week ago that he was backing away from his agreement to buy the company.
The filing repeated several other accusations Musk has lodged previously, including the claim that Twitter violated the acquisition agreement when it fired two high-level managers without first informing Musk.
Twitter filed its lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery, which frequently handles business disputes among the many corporations, including Twitter, that are incorporated there.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU