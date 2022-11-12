JUST IN
Chinese President Xi out of Covid bubble, faces changed world at G-20
White House monitoring FTX collapse, calls for crypto industry regulation
UN officials report progress on Russia's grain and fertiliser exports
Donald Trump files lawsuit to avoid January 6 committee subpoena
Key UN committee seeks ICJ's legal opinion on Israel's occupation
Crypto's most urgent question: Where will FTX's aftershock be felt?
How Sam Bankman-Fried fooled the crypto world and maybe even himself
World's biggest democracies sound warning on Twitter blue checks
US President Biden, Egypt counterpart Sisi discuss regional, int'l issues
UN rights body to hold urgent session on Iran amid crackdown on protestors
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Tesla opens electric vehicle connector design to other automakers
Business Standard

Musk hits out at mainstream media, hails citizen journalism on Twitter

'Mainstream media will still thrive, but increased competition from citizens will cause them to be more accurate, as their oligopoly on information is disrupted'

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter | mainstream media

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Elon Musk
Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

Elon Musk on Saturday hit out at the mainstream media, saying that top publications will try their best not to let Twitter help citizen journalism on its platform as this will disrupt their monopoly on the flow of information.

The new Twitter CEO, facing the upheaval as fake accounts with Blue tick continue to flourish on the platform via the $8 Blue subscription service, said that as Twitter pursues the goal of elevating citizen journalism, "media elite will try everything to stop that from happening".

"Mainstream media will still thrive, but increased competition from citizens will cause them to be more accurate, as their oligopoly on information is disrupted," Musk added.

In June, the world's richest person had said that the Twitter acquisition is about avoiding what he sees as a negative bias in the mainstream media.

"I think there's an important role for the media to play but for anyone who's read a newspaper, it's coming through quite a negative lens," he had told Twitter employees at a meeting.

"How many newspaper articles do you read that are positive and how many that are negative? It's obviously overwhelmingly negative."

According to Musk, traditional media "almost never" gets things right.

Last month, he posted "Me tryin' to escape mainstream media" over his hypothetical car.

He labelled the car with various tactics the media was apparently employing to victimise him, including "half-truths", "staged events", "unbalanced coverage", "fabrications", and "propaganda", among others.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Elon Musk

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 13:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.