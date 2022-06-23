Musk's Boring Company wants to dig tunnel under Tesla Gigafactory Texas

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Elon Musk says new Tesla plants are 'money furnaces' losing billions
Can Elon Musk's takeover bring absolute free speech to Twitter?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock
-
Tech billionaire Elon Musk's Boring Company has applied to dig a tunnel under Tesla Gigafactory Texas in Austin, however, it is unclear what they plan to do with it.
The Boring Company has been in discussions with the state and municipal governments for several projects since moving to Texas, but as far as we know, they have not moved forward with any of them until now, reports the auto-tech website Electrek.
Now, the company has applied with the city of Austin to build a tunnel on the Tesla Gigafactory Texas property for the project "Colorado River Connector Tunnel".
The applicant has proposed a private access tunnel along with associated improvements, the report said.
The Boring Company's main project is its "loop" in Las Vegas. A Boring Company loop is a system of tunnels in which Tesla electric vehicles move people between stations to avoid surface traffic -- much like a subway but with smaller vehicles that have more flexibility about where to stop.
The company has been exploring other projects across the US, but no other major project has moved forward.
Since moving to Pflugerville just outside of Austin, the Boring Company has set its sight on projects in Texas, but this is the first time that it has moved to a building permit application.
--IANS
vc/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU