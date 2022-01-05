Musk's fortune climbs $30 bn in a day over Tesla's record quarter

-
ALSO READ
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
Elon Musk loses $50 bn in 2 days on Tesla tumult in record wealth plunge
Twitter users say 'yes' to Musk's proposal to sell 10% of his Tesla stock
6 more women file lawsuits against Elon Musk's Tesla for sexual harassment
-
Elon Musk started 2022 with a bang.
Tesla reported it had smashed its previous record for vehicle deliveries, spurring a rally in the electric car-maker’s shares and creating one of the biggest one-day jumps in wealth.
Musk’s fortune jumped by $33.8 billion on Monday to $304.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Jeff Bezos, second on the list, has a $196 billion fortune.
Tesla’s shares rose 13.5 per cent to $1,199.78 on Monday after fourth-quarter results handily exceeded analysts’ estimates for auto deliveries.
The company’s market valuation jumped back above $1 trillion after a dip in November and early December.
Musk, who owns about 18 per cent of Tesla, helped trigger the slide when he said he would reduce his stake in the company by 10 per cent. He’s sold more than $10 billion worth of shares since November, part of a plan to generate cash to pay tax obligations.
Musk’s net worth, which also includes his stake in rocket manufacturer SpaceX, reached a high of $340 billion last year, surpassing the peak inflation-adjusted net worth of John D Rockefeller and briefly making him the richest person in modern history.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU