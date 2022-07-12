Myanmar detects first cases of Covid-19 Omicron BA.4, BA.5 subvariants

Myanmar's Health Ministry has confirmed the first six cases of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Ministry's release on Monday, SARS-CoV-2 variant BA.4 was found in one sample and BA.5 in five samples of returnees from foreign countries after a total of 16 laboratory samples of returnees who have been infected with Covid-19 were performed at the Department of Medical Research on June 30.

They are all citizens and in good condition, the release said.

reported 15 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total cases in the country to 613,751, according to the Ministry's figures.

The release added that no new death was reported on Monday, leaving the death toll at 19,434 in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The total number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in the country reached 592,655, including 10 new recoveries on Monday.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)