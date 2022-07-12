Myanmar detects first cases of Covid-19 Omicron BA.4, BA.5 subvariants

-
Myanmar's Health Ministry has confirmed the first six cases of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the Ministry's release on Monday, SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron BA.4 was found in one sample and BA.5 in five samples of returnees from foreign countries after a total of 16 laboratory samples of returnees who have been infected with Covid-19 were performed at the Department of Medical Research on June 30.
They are all Myanmar citizens and in good condition, the release said.
Myanmar reported 15 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total cases in the country to 613,751, according to the Ministry's figures.
The release added that no new death was reported on Monday, leaving the death toll at 19,434 in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.
The total number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in the country reached 592,655, including 10 new recoveries on Monday.
--IANS
int/khz/
