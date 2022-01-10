Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 more years in prison

-
A court in Myanmar sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said.
Suu Kyi was convicted last month on two other charges and given a four-year prison sentence, which was then halved by the head of the military-installed government.
The cases are among about a dozen brought against the 76-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate since the army seized power last February, ousting her elected government.
Suu Kyi's supporters say the charges against her are contrived to legitimize the military's actions and prevent her from returning to politics.
