Myanmar's military leaders warn media, say 'don't call it a coup'

Myanmar’s military leaders aren’t happy with the choice of words used to describe this month’s coup. After the state of emergency that was “in accordance” with the constitution, some media are using “incorrect words” such as coup and referring to the military as junta or regime, the Ministry of Information said in a statement to the Myanmar Press Council.
Inaccurate usage could be “acts of instigation that may arouse civil unrest,” it said.
Meanwhile, vast numbers of people all over Myanmar flouted orders against demonstrations and marched again on Sunday to protest the military takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
