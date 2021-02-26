Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi moved to undisclosed location: Report

Myanmar's ousted leader has been moved to an undisclosed location from the home where she was being kept under house arrest in the capital Naypyitaw, Now website said on Friday, citing officials in her party.



Suu Kyi has been detained since a Feb. 1



The National League for Democracy sources said she had been taken away six days ago, the website reported.



"We don't know where she's being kept anymore," Now quoted one senior NLD source as saying on condition of anonymity.



Authorities did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

