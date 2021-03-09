Nasdaq jumps 400 points as tech stocks gain ground; Tesla rises 5%

The rotation away from the market’s riskiest assets abated Tuesday as dip-buyers sent the 100 to a 3% gain while Treasuries climbed higher.

Beaten-down tech shares led the jump, with rallying more than 5% and the ARK Innovation ETF surging. A smaller advance for the Dow Jones Industrial Average brought it near a record. The 10-year Treasury yield slumped to 1.54%, while Bloomberg’s dollar index slid 0.5%.

shares rebounded on Tuesday after a five-day losing streak wiped out about $149 billion from the company’s valuation.

A steady stream of positive news -- including an upgrade from a analyst, a rally in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin and a broader turn in sentiment toward high-multiple technology stocks -- are luring investors back to electric-vehicle makers, and Tesla.

Shares of the Elon Musk-led company jumped more than 8% at the open, after falling 22% in the past five sessions. Precipitous drops, however, are nothing new for Tesla investors. The stock has seen three sharp selloffs of more than 30% in a span of about a month since the beginning of 2020.

have been gripped by volatility in tech stocks in recent weeks, with the selling sending the 100 down as much as 11% from its record. That corner of the market got a reprieve Tuesday, with stocks from Asia and Europe also notching gains.

Investors will be closely watching Treasury sales in the coming days, with the U.S. planning three debt auctions totaling $120 billion. The sales will test appetite for the safest debt after last month’s poorly bid auctions sent shockwaves throughout global and short bets climbed to a record. Benchmark 10-year yields breached the 1.6% level to trade at a one-year high last week.

“Progress on U.S. fiscal stimulus has perhaps helped steady risk appetite, but U.S. longer-term yields stabilizing around the 1.6% level is also helpful for sentiment, and a bit of a drag on the dollar’s performance,” said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

Prospects of accelerating growth have driven up borrowing costs in recent weeks, raising the specter of inflation and unsettling tech stocks with long-term growth horizons. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought to allay fears that runaway inflation could damage the economy on Monday.

“I really don’t think that’s going to happen,” she told MSNBC. Inflation before the pandemic “was too low rather than too high,” she noted.