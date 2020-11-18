NATO chief warns of 'heavy price' if US troops leave Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg rules out rushed, early exit from Afghanistan
NATO Secretary-General says Greece, Turkey agree to cancel war games
Military blindsided by Donald Trump's new Afghanistan troop withdrawal
Donald Trump says 19 yrs in Afghanistan enough; reiterates return of troops
Pentagon chief opposes Donald Trump threat to deploy military at protests
-
The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said that the military organisation could pay a heavy price for leaving Afghanistan too early, after US President Donald Trump's administration's plan to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.
"Afghanistan risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organize attacks on our homelands. And ISIS (Daesh) could rebuild in Afghanistan the terror caliphate it lost in Syria and Iraq," Stoltenberg said in a statement.
"NATO Allies support the peace process in Afghanistan. As part of this process, we have already significantly adjusted our presence," he added.
Stoltenberg said that he has repeatedly stressed that they will continue to review their troop levels in Afghanistan.
"We now have under 12,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan, and more than half of these are non-US forces."
The NATO mentioned that even with further US reductions, the organisation will continue its mission to train, advise, and assist the Afghan security forces. "We are also committed to funding them through 2024."
"We went into Afghanistan together. And when the time is right, we should leave together in a coordinated and orderly way. I count on all NATO allies to live up to this commitment, for our own security," Stoltenberg said.
Last month, US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post that he wanted all 4,500 US troops in Afghanistan home by Christmas, but top military and national security aides advised against such a precipitous withdrawal, Tolo News further reported.
The reports come as violence has significantly increased in the country despite peace efforts.
Meanwhile, the peace negotiations in Doha have stalled over differences on ground rules for the talks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU