Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Capt Muhammad Safdar arrested in Pakistan

Opposition Muslim League-Nawaz's vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Monday alleged that the police barged into her hotel room in Karachi and arrested her husband and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

"Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt Safdar," said Maryam, who addressed a large anti-government rally in the port city on Sunday.

She said she was asleep when the police "barged in" her hotel room where he was staying with her husband.

