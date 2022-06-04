Negotiated settlement needed for peace in war-torn Ukraine: Biden

-
President Joe Biden on Friday said he thinks a negotiated settlement will be necessary to end Russia's war in Ukraine.
Asked whether Ukraine should give up some of its territory to Russia in order to end the war and bring peace to the region, Biden said his policy continues to be that the United States will not make any decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine.
He said it's their territory and I'm not going to tell them what they should and shouldn't do.
But the US leader also said it appears to me that at some point along the line there's going to have to be a negotiated settlement here.
He said he does not know what such an agreement would look like but that the US will continue to help Ukrainians defend themselves.
Biden commented from Delaware on Friday, the 100th day of Russia's invasion.
