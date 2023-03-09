JUST IN
Nepalese lawmakers vote to elect new President; results by 7 pm
Joe Biden shames Republicans for playing down Jan 6 Congress attack
Xi Jinping's right hand, Li Qiang to become China's next premier
Conflict with America inevitable unless they 'hit the brakes': China
UN rights chief cites 'communication' about human rights issues in China
Writ petition against Nepal PM for 5,000 killings in Maoist insurgency
Chinese FM hints closer ties with Russia; says US attempts won't succeed
Will remain in 2024 presidential race even if criminally indicted: Trump
Ridiculous: Jill on Haley's mental competency test proposal for politicians
US must stop suppressing China or risk 'conflict': Chinese FM Qin Gang
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Nepalese lawmakers vote to elect new President; results by 7 pm
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Nepal elects Ram Chandra Poudel of Nepali Congress as new President

This is the third presidential election in Nepal since the country became a republic in 2008 Kathmandu

Topics
Kathmandu | India Nepal ties | Nepal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ram Chandra Paudel
Ram Chandra Paudel

Ram Chandra Poudel of Nepali Congress was on Thursday elected as the third president of Nepal. Poudel, a common candidate of eight-party alliance that included Nepali Congress and the CPN (Maoist Center), received the vote of 214 lawmakers of parliament and 352 provincial assembly members. "Hearty congratulations to my friend Ram Candra Poudelji for being elected as the President," Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeted. The total number of voters for the election of the President is 882, consisting of 332 Members of the Parliament and 550 members of the provincial assemblies of the seven provinces. Shaligram, the spokesperson of the Election Commission, said 518 Provincial Assembly members and 313 Members of the Federal Parliament cast their votes in the presidential election. This is the third presidential election in Nepal since the country became a republic in 2008.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kathmandu

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 17:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.