Nepal: Flood warning for people living along River Tamakoshi floodplains

Dolakha administration of Nepal on Saturday issued a flood warning for people living along the floodplains of River Tamakoshi.
As per the administration, landslide has already damaged the river system near RongXia city, Tingri County and it could cause sudden flash food.
Earlier, Meteorologists of Nepal and other South Asian nations had predicted that this year's monsoon will arrive earlier than last year and Nepal and some other Asian countries are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall.
As per Nepal's Meteorological Forecasting Division, the monsoon has already hit Nepal from June 1 and it will continue for about three months.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, as many as 20 people including three Indians have gone missing as floods triggered by heavy rains struck Sindhupalchok district in central Nepal.
