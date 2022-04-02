Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari inaugurates Himalayan Hydro Expo-2022

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Saturday inaugurated the Himalayan Hydro Expo-2022, a three-day event aimed to boost the viability and capacity of the hydroelectric sector in the country.

"Although what Nepal has achieved in generating hydroelectricity in the past 100 years is not satisfactory, the role (being) played by Nepal's private sector in developing hydropower sector is remarkable," Bhandari said, at the inaugural ceremony in Bhrikutimandap, Kathmandu.

As per studies, Nepal can generate 83,000 MW of hydropower - of which 43,000 MW would be commercially viable. Presently, the Himalayan nation produces only 2,100 MW of hydropower, utilising less than 5 per cent of the potential.

At the expo which ends on Monday, close to 100 companies from India and Nepal are showcasing their products and services related to hydropower generation. Themed "creating markets for Nepal's hydropower", around 60,000 people are expected to visit the expo.

Hydropower producers, investors, designers, engineers, government officials and experts are taking part in it.

"There is a need for multi-purpose use of Nepal's abundant water resources including generating electricity both for domestic as well as export purposes, if we are to move on the path of economic prosperity," President Bhandari said.

