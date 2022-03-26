New EU rules regulating US tech giants likely to set global standard

Landmark EU rules targeting Alphabet unit Google, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and are likely to set a global benchmark and may even force the tech giants to be more innovative, lawyers and experts said.

Europe’s antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager has won backing from members and EU lawmakers for her proposal, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), to rein in the powers of the tech giants via legislation for the first time, rather than lengthy antitrust probe.

The DMA sets out a list of dos and don'ts targeting each tech giant's core business practices. “DMA is here to stay and will be quickly mirrored in a number of countries. The flexibility that big tech had will be constrained, as the regulatory ‘straitjacket’ will get tighter globally,” said Ioannis Kokkoris, competition law professor at Queen Mary University in London.

Vestager’s switch to legislation came amid frustration over slow-moving antitrust investigations that deliver remedies criticised by rivals as inadequate, with often cited as an example despite being hit with more than 8 billion ($8.8 billion) in fines.

But the new rules also have the potential to spur more innovation contrary to the tech giants’ worries, said Nicolas Petit, professor of competition law at the European University Institute in Florence. It might even boost some companies’ business models, he said. “I think the DMA indirectly places a premium on business models based on subscriptions or device level monetisation. We might see more (increased) prices, and vertical integration into hardware in the future.”

Still, enforcing the DMA will require a bigger team than the small group planned by the European Commission, said Thomas Vinje, a partner at law firm Clifford Chance in Brussels who has advised rivals in cases against Microsoft, and Apple.



