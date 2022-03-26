New EU rules regulating US tech giants likely to set global standard

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft takes pre-orders for Surface Pro 8 in India, sale begins Feb 15
New rules for US tech giants to come into force in October: EU's Vestager
Draft e-Commerce Rules 2021: Why aren't all ministries on the same page?
Nifty Bank hits 200-DMA. How to trade bank stocks in the next few sessions
Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto: Nearly 45% of Nifty500 stocks trading below 200-DMA
-
Landmark EU rules targeting Alphabet unit Google, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft are likely to set a global benchmark and may even force the tech giants to be more innovative, lawyers and experts said.
Europe’s antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager has won backing from European Union members and EU lawmakers for her proposal, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), to rein in the powers of the tech giants via legislation for the first time, rather than lengthy antitrust probe.
The DMA sets out a list of dos and don'ts targeting each tech giant's core business practices. “DMA is here to stay and will be quickly mirrored in a number of countries. The flexibility that big tech had will be constrained, as the regulatory ‘straitjacket’ will get tighter globally,” said Ioannis Kokkoris, competition law professor at Queen Mary University in London.
Vestager’s switch to legislation came amid frustration over slow-moving antitrust investigations that deliver remedies criticised by rivals as inadequate, with Google often cited as an example despite being hit with more than 8 billion ($8.8 billion) in fines.
But the new rules also have the potential to spur more innovation contrary to the tech giants’ worries, said Nicolas Petit, professor of competition law at the European University Institute in Florence. It might even boost some companies’ business models, he said. “I think the DMA indirectly places a premium on business models based on subscriptions or device level monetisation. We might see more (increased) prices, and vertical integration into hardware in the future.”
Still, enforcing the DMA will require a bigger team than the small group planned by the European Commission, said Thomas Vinje, a partner at law firm Clifford Chance in Brussels who has advised rivals in cases against Microsoft, Google and Apple.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU