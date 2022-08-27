New gas pipeline linking Poland, Slovakia opens; to import 10.4 bcm gas

-
ALSO READ
US Marine aircraft goes missing in Norway training exercise
2 killed in mass shooting in Norway; more than a dozen hurt, says police
Brazil govt appoints Rodolfo Landim as chairman of Petrobras board
Petrobras head resigns as Brazil President rages about fuel prices
Fitch Ratingsaffirms 'BBB-' rating to GAIL India, outlook stable
-
Poland and Slovakia celebrated the launch of a new pipeline connecting them, which enables Warsaw to import 5.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas and grants Bratislava access to 4.7 bcm each year.
The 164-km new pipeline is part of the North-South Gas Corridor that links the gas terminal in Poland's Swinoujscie Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal and the Baltic Pipe, to natural gas infrastructures in south-eastern Poland and farther central-eastern and south-eastern Europe, reports Xinhua news agency.
"The Poland-Slovakia gas connection is an important element of the North-South Gas Corridor and is one of the key energy investments in the region," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during the launch ceremony on Friday.
On his part, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said his country nears one step closer to secure gas supplies and energy diversification by accessing LNG from Norway.
The new interconnection is managed by Gaz-System and EUSTREAM companies, which received 33 million euros ($33 dollars) from the European Union's budget through the Connecting Europe Facility programme.
Testing of this new pipeline ended at the end of May on the Polish side of the border.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU