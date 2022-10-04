New rule for UAE visa system comes into effect: Here's what changes

The has changed its immigration rules by introducing a new system from October 3 to allow longer tourist visits and a simpler application process.

The changes in the system were approved in April by UAE's cabinet and they were announced last month by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

Here's what has change in the UAE's system:

Visit Visa

Visit Visas will allow tourists to stay in for 60 days, instead of 30. The five-year multi-entry tourist visa, which allows visitors to stay in the nation for up to 90 days continuously, will no longer need a sponsor. A tourist’s stay can be extended under multi-entry visa, but it should not exceed 180 days in a year.

The job exploration visa will also not require a sponsor or a host. It will be given to people having skills required by UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation and to new graduates from the top 500 universities in the world.

Golden Visa

The allows foreign skilled professionals to live in the for up to 10 years for work and education. For this visa, UAE has lowered the minimum salary requirement from Dh50,000 to Dh30,000.

The new rule allows a cardholder to stay outside the nation for an indefinite period. Earlier, the visa used to be invalid for those who stayed outside the UAE for six and more months.

Moreover, the UAE has removed the cap on the number of domestic staff a holder can sponsor. A Golden Visa holder can sponsor children without age limits.

Investors, who buy a property for a minimum of Dh2 million even with a loan from “specific local banks”, are eligible for a Golden Visa.

Green Visa

A type of residence visa, Green allows a holder to sponsor herself for years. The visa holder will not need to rely on any employer or UAE national to sponsor their visa. Green Visa holders can now sponsor themselves, as well as family members, including spouse, children, and first-degree relatives, for the duration of their residence.

While there is no limit to sponsoring unmarried daughters, parents can sponsor their sons till the age of 25, instead of 18.

Under the new visa system, the UAE has allowed “longer flexible grace periods that reach up to 6 months to stay in the UAE after the residence permit is cancelled or has expired.”