New US Congress convenes with Democrats seizing control of the House

-
ALSO READ
Trump invites Congress leaders for border security briefing amid shutdown
Shutdown 'could last a long time': Trump stands firm on border wall demand
It's good to argue about the contribution of dead American Presidents
Together with family and friends, US Congress bids farewell to John McCain
A divided Washington
-
Congress convened for its new session Thursday with Democrats controlling the US House of Representatives, marking a dramatic power shift on Capitol Hill less than two years before President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election bid.
The clerk of the House rapped the gavel to signal the chamber was into session, with 235 Democrats and 199 Republicans reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and being sworn in, ahead of a vote to elect Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House.
One seat in the 435-member House is still in dispute.
Vice President Mike Pence swore in the new members of the US Senate, where 53 Republicans hold the majority over 45 Democrats and two independents who align with Democrats.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU