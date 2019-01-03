New US Congress convenes with Democrats seizing control of the House

convened for its new session Thursday with Democrats controlling the US House of Representatives, marking a dramatic power shift on less than two years before President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election bid.

The clerk of the House rapped the gavel to signal the chamber was into session, with 235 Democrats and 199 Republicans reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and being sworn in, ahead of a vote to elect Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House.

One seat in the 435-member House is still in dispute.

Vice President swore in the new members of the US Senate, where 53 Republicans hold the majority over 45 Democrats and two independents who align with Democrats.