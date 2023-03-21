JUST IN
New York tops the list of world's most expensive cities for business travel
Covid report based on China samples puts suspicion back to animal origins
US Prez Biden issues first veto, defending Labor Department 'ESG' rule
Significant human rights issues like arbitrary killings in India: US report
Stop funding new oil & gas plans, expanding reserves: UN Chief Guterres
UN chief urges faster shift to 'net zero' after report shows climate threat
Climate ministers meet in Copenhagen for 1st high-level meeting since COP27
6 central banks to boost flow of US dollar through global financial system
UBS takes over Credit Suisse: Everything you need to know about the crisis
N Korea launches latest missile simulated nuclear counterattack on S Korea
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
US officials study ways to guarantee all bank deposits if crisis expands
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

New York tops the list of world's most expensive cities for business travel

The US dominated the ranking overall, with Washington DC and San Francisco both making the top five on the leaderboard, while Switzerland chimed in with Geneva and Zurich

Topics
business travel | New York

Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

New York remained the most expensive business trip destination in the world in 2022 as a post-pandemic surge in business travel and tourism drove up costs 8% from the prior year.

The Big Apple took a bite out of business travelers at a rate of $796 per day, according to the consulting firm ECA International, which counted four-star hotels, meals, taxis, drinks and incidentals as part of its survey.

The US dominated the ranking overall, with Washington DC and San Francisco both making the top five on the leaderboard, while Switzerland chimed in with Geneva and Zurich.

Chart

Climbing inflation rates were a major factor in the increase in travel costs, while a pandemic-fueled drop in demand led to more affordable rates in places like China.

Hong Kong was the most expensive destination in Asia, with average daily costs of $520 — just $5 more than financial hub rival Singapore. London and Paris retained their top ten positions and Angola’s Luanda was the priciest place in Africa.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on business travel

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 08:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.