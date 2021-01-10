New Zealand central bank says one of its data systems hacked

New Zealand's central bank said Sunday that one of its data systems has been breached by an unidentified hacker who potentially accessed commercially and personally sensitive information.

A third party file sharing service used by the Reserve Bank of to share and store sensitive information had been illegally accessed, the Wellington-based bank said in a statement.

Governor Adrian Orr said the breach has been contained. The bank's core functions remain sound and operational, he said.

We are working closely with domestic and cybersecurity experts and other relevant authorities as part of our investigation and response to this malicious attack, Orr said.

The nature and extent of information that has been potentially accessed is still being determined, but it may include some commercially and personally sensitive information, Orr added.

The system had been secured and taken offline until the bank completes its initial investigations.

It will take time to understand the full implications of this breach and we are working with system users whose information may have been accessed, Orr said.

The bank declined to respond to emailed questions seeking more details.

It's unclear when the breach took place or if there were any indications of who was responsible, and in what country is the file sharing service based.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)