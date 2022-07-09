Newer Omicron subvariants account for over 70% new infections in US

-
ALSO READ
BA.4, BA.5 subvariants causing Covid-19 spike in West Bengal: Experts
Covid-19 pandemic raised antibiotic resistant infections: Study
Tamil Nadu health minister confirms 12 cases of Omicron subvariants
Omicron subvariant BA.2 may cause severe disease, lab study suggests
EV player Wardwizard Innovations on expansion spree, plans newer models
-
The newer and most contagious Omicron subvariants, known as BA.4 and BA.5, now made up over 70 per cent of Covid-19 infections in the US, according to latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The BA.5 subvariant accounted for 53.6 per cent of new infections in the latest week ending July 2, while BA.4 accounted for 16.5 per cent of the new infections, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.
BA.5 has become the dominant variant in the US.
Health experts said the newer variants are more contagious and may pose a severe threat to immune protection.
They stressed that current public health tools are still very effective against BA.4 and BA.5, including masking indoors, avoiding crowds and getting booster shots.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU