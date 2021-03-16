News Corp reaches three-year agreement with Facebook in Australia

(Reuters) - said on Monday it had reached a three-year agreement to provide Inc users access to news in

Last month, Australia's parliament passed a law that requires Alphabet Inc's Google and Inc to pay media for content on their platforms, after robust negotiations in which blocked all news content in the 13th-largest economy.

The agreement announced on Monday involves News Corp's The Australian national newspaper, and metropolitan papers such as The Daily Telegraph in New South Wales. Sky News has also reached a new agreement with Facebook, said.

The three-year deal follows an agreement reached in October, 2019 in which publications in the United States receive payments in exchange for access to additional stories it would provide for Facebook News.

