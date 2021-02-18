News Corp strucks a global news deal with Alphabet's Google

-
ALSO READ
Australia pushes laws to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content
Digital media, news agencies need to comply with 26% FDI cap: Govt
Policing the internet: Online news is a gaggle in face of regulation
China worst offender in record-breaking year for jailing of journalists
SC says need to regulate electronic media; govt bats for press freedom
-
News Corp struck a global news deal with Alphabet Inc’s Google, the Rupert Murdoch-controlled media company said on Wednesday, in one of the most extensive deals of its kind with big tech.
The companies will develop a subscription platform, share advertising revenue through Google’s ad technology services, build out audio journalism and develop video journalism by YouTube. The deal comes after years of public feuding between Murdoch and Google, most recently in Australia, where Google has threatened to shut down its search engine to avoid “unworkable” content laws.
It is a capstone for the 89-year-old media mogul, his son Lachlan and News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson to seek compensation for premium content from platforms. Murdoch previously secured payments from Apple Inc and Facebook Inc for their Apple News and Facebook News products.
The company declined to comment on financial details of the deal, which it said involved “significant payments” by Google.
In Australia, the country’s two largest free-to-air television broadcasters have struck deals with Google collectively worth A$60 million ($47 million) a year, according to media reports.
ALSO READ: Facebook blocks news content in Australia as it blasts proposed law
The Australian deals come days before the government plans to pass laws that would allow it to appoint an arbitrator to set Google’s content fees if it cannot strike a deal privately, a factor that government and media figures held up as a turning point for negotiations which stalled a year earlier.
News Corp owns two-thirds of Australia’s major city newspapers.
Microsoft Corp , a big beneficiary of Google leaving the Australian market, has publicly endorsed the proposed Australian law and recently urged the US government to copy it.
The company’s deal with Google also comes after the tech giant agreed to pay $76 million over three years to a group of 121 French news publishers to end a more than year-long copyright spat, documents seen by Reuters show.
Google has also moved to secure deals with major publishers in the U.K., Germany, Brazil and Argentina.
ALSO READ: Russia rejects European rights court's order to free Alexei Navalny
“The fact that Google was only brought to the table kicking and screaming due to significant antitrust reports and leading policymakers in Europe and Australia defending the importance of a strong, independent press for society only underscores the importance of [Australian] Parliament’s new law and markets like the US waking up to their harms to democracy,” said Jason Kint, chief executive of media industry trade association Digital Content Next.
The impact of News Corp’s deal with Google on the news publishing environment remains a big question.
In the United States, where smaller publishers in particular have lost ad revenue to the platforms, the news media trade group News Media Alliance is planning to reintroduce to Congress a bill that would allow publishers to collectively negotiate with Facebook and Google without violating antitrust laws.
“The big national publishers already have some leverage,” said David Chavern, president and Chief Executive Officer of News Media Alliance, the news industry’s largest trade organization.
But “How can a smaller publisher get a deal? Really only if there’s some collective action or system - otherwise you’re left with platforms getting to pick winners and losers.”
In January, the Reuters news agency, a division of Thomson Reuters Corp, struck a deal with Google to be the first global news provider for Google’s News Showcase.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU