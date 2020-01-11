News snapshots, Jan 4-10: Developments that made headlines across the world

Jakarta: Indonesian rescue teams flew helicopters stuffed with food to remote flood-hit communities on Saturday as the death toll from the disaster jumped to 60 and fears grew about the possibility of more torrential rain.

Baghdad: Thousands of Iraqis chanting "Death to America" on Saturday mourned an Iranian commander and others killed in a US drone attack that sparked fears of a regional proxy war between Washington and Tehran.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday rejected the media reports that the historic Gurdwara Nanakana Sahib in Lahore was desecrated in a mob attack, saying the birthplace of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak remains "untouched and undamaged" and the "claims of destruction" of one of the holiest Sikh shrines are "false".

Sunday

Washington: President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the US has identified 52 possible targets in the country and will hit it harder than ever before if Tehran, which has vowed "severe revenge", carries out any attack against America to avenge the killing of top military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday established a National Bushfire Recovery Agency to co-ordinate recovery efforts ranging from rebuilding infrastructure to providing mental health support even as authorities struggled to tackle the raging bushfire crisis which has so far claimed the lives of 24 people.

Baghdad: Iraq's Parliament called for the expulsion of US forces from the country in reaction to the American drone attack that killed a top Iranian general, raising the prospect of a troop withdrawal that could cripple the battle against the Islamic State group and allow a resurgence of the extremists.

Monday

New York: Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on new sex crime charges in Los Angeles, just as his trial on separate rape and sexual assault charges in New York was poised to get underway, prosecutors announced Monday.

Brussels: Tehran should avoid "further violence and provocations", NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Monday, as tensions mount in the Middle East after US forces killed a top Iranian general.

Washington: President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to impose "very big" sanctions on Iraq after its Parliament called on the US military to leave the country for assassinating top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack in Baghdad.

Tuesday

Tehran: A stampede broke out Tuesday at a funeral for a top Iranian general slain in a US airstrike, and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured as thousands thronged the procession, Iranian news reports said.

Islamabad: Pakistan's lower house of Parliament and a key panel of the upper house on Tuesday passed three crucial bills to give extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years, signalling the dominance of the powerful army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 72 years of existence.

Madrid: Spain's parliament on Tuesday confirmed Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez by a razor-thin margin as prime minister for another term at the helm of the country's first-ever coalition government since its return to democracy in the 1970s.

Wednesday

Washington: President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that no Americans were harmed in the attack by Iran on US bases in Iraq as he offered to embrace peace with the Iranian leadership, in a significant move to de-escalate spiralling tensions in the Middle East.

Beirut: Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday accused Nissan and Japanese prosecutors of plotting against him as he staged an impassioned defence at his first public appearance since fleeing the country.

Tehran: A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, mainly Iranians and Canadians.

Thursday

London: Britian's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have stunned the nation by announcing plans to step back as senior royals to divide time between the UK and US, a move being viewed as a split within the UK's royal household.

Tehran: Iranian authorities have said a Ukrainian airliner, which crashed outside Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after suffering a problem, as Ukrainian experts joined the investigation on Thursday.

London: The UK government's bill for Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) on January 31 finally cleared the House of Commons on Thursday as MPs voted for it 330 votes to 231.

Friday

Tehran: Iran's civil aviation chief denied Friday that a missile downed a Ukrainian airliner which crashed killing all 176 on board, dismissing claims of a catastrophic mistake by Tehran's air defences.

Lahore: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has concluded the cross examination of prosecution witnesses, including some revenue officers, in the terror financing case against Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his three close aides.

Karachi: A powerful blast at a mosque during Friday evening prayers killed at least 16 people, including an Imam and a senior police officer, and left 20 others injured in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, three days after a bomb explosion claimed two lives in Quetta.