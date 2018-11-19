JUST IN
Discussion agenda must include old, new issues for relevance of WTO: Prabhu
Nissan's Carlos Ghosn to be arrested for 'financial violations': Report

A Nissan spokesman said the company was making checks on the report.

Carlos Ghosn
Carlos Ghosn

Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn is to be arrested by Tokyo prosecutors for alleged violation of Japan's financial instruments and exchange act, the Asahi newspaper reported on Monday on its website.

The newspaper reported that Ghosn, who is also chairman and chief executive of France's Renault, was suspected of having understated his own income on financial statements and had agreed to voluntarily speak to prosecutors.

A Nissan spokesman said the company was making checks on the report.
