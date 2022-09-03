No critical damage at Zaporizhzhia after shelling by Ukraine: Official

-
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is functioning normally after shelling by Ukrainian troops, two power units are working and there was no critical damage, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik.
Late on Friday night, Rogov said on Telegram that the ZNPP had been shelled by Ukrainian troops and that a power line was damaged. One of the shells landed between the second and third power units and the nuclear power plant was switched to power supply for its own needs, Rogov specified.
"The nuclear power plant continues to operate in the usual mode. Two power units - the fifth and sixth - continue to operate and supply voltage to the grid: 540 and 530 megawatts, respectively," Rogov told Sputnik.
He added that there was no critical damage to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a result of the Ukrainian troops' Friday night shelling.
"The radiation levels are normal," Rogov said.
