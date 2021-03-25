'No noises, only birds': silent strike shuts Myanmar as prisoners freed

-
Myanmar’s junta freed hundreds of demonstrators on Wednesday arrested during its months-long crackdown on protests, while businesses in Yangon were shut and streets deserted in response to a call by anti-coup activists for a silent strike.
Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein jail in the morning, said witnesses, who included lawyers for some inmates. There was no immediate word from authorities on how many prisoners were freed. A spokesman for the military did not answer calls.
“All the released are the ones arrested due to the protests, as well as night arrests or those who were out to buy something," said a member of a legal advisory group who said he saw around 15 buses leaving. In the biggest city Yangon, a call by pro-democracy activists for a silent strike turned the streets eerily quiet.
"No going out, no shops, no working. All shut down. Just for one day," Nobel Aung, an illustrator and activist, told Reuters.
"The usual meat and vegetables vendors on the street didn't show up," said a resident of the city's Mayangone district.
