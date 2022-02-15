JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

13 arrested, guns seized; emergency activated in Canada to end protests

Russia-Ukraine conflict could reshape Europe's natural gas reliance
Business Standard

No school in Zimbabwe after govt suspends 90% teachers amid strike

A strike by Zimbabwean teachers that has seriously affected learning entered a second week on Monday

Topics
Zimbabwe

Agencies 

Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe flag (Photo: Reuters)

A strike by Zimbabwean teachers that has seriously affected learning entered a second week on Monday, with no resolution in sight after the government suspended 135,000, or 90 per cent, teachers for failing to report for work, according to an AFP report.
.

Many teachers did not report for work when schools opened for the first term of the new year last week, saying they could no longer afford the commute from their home to the classroom.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, February 15 2022. 23:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.